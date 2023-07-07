President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says the voting tendencies of police and prison officers is not good.

He said this while speaking at the renaming of the Morris Depot police training centre in Harare on July 5.

“In 2018, we realised that the voting tendencies of prison officers and police officers are not nice,” he said.

Mnangagwa’s speech came just a day after prison officers countrywide were ordered to register for postal voting.

Soldiers and police officers nationwide have also been registered for the postal ballot. Their combined vote is estimated at over 110,000.

In 2018, the MDC Alliance exposed a sham postal voting process at Ross Camp in Bulawayo where police officers were asked to vote in front of superiors.

Opposition parties will now be fearing Zanu PF will seek to exploit the postal vote by security forces to rig August 23.

Zimlive