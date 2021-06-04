Norton independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa says embattled Chief Justice Luke Malaba must stop the circus and retire peacefully, adding that doing so will save his integrity which is at stake.

Mliswa says Malaba served the country well during his tenure and his retirement would be the best option for him.

The Norton MP maintains that retiring at this point doesn’t make Malaba weak, but will strengthen the credibility of the office and the nation at large which, must always come first.

“It’s politicians like Ziyambi who’ll push him unnecessarily, but Malaba can always be appointed to sit on the PB if ZANUPF really wants him,” says Mliswa.

He adds: “The whole thing’s a mess. Judiciary is being exposed as politicians, wolves in sheep’s clothing. There’s no longer judicial prudence as the true colours are beginning to show. It’ll take a lot to repair this damaged reputation whilst affecting those not involved.”

Meanwhile, Malaba is challenging a High Court ruling which forced his into retirement upon reaching the age of 70 as provided for in the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

-Zwnews