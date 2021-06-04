A polygamist from Shamva has been arrested for allegedly killing one of his wives over suspicions of infidelity.

Fifty-one year old Joseph Chogugudza who has seven wives has appeared in court facing charges of murder.

Allegations are that the accused, who lives with all his wives at the same house, had an altercation with one of his younger wives, accusing her of cheating.

Chogugudza allegedly bashed and strangled her to death with an electric cable.

The suspect has been remanded to the 15th of this month for trial.

zbc