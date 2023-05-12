Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bag of tricks is now empty.

“The tricks used by tricksters in 2018 shall not save them again. Not #Thistime. Blessed friday beloved.”

Chamisa narrowly lost the 2018 Presidential election to Mnangagwa. He went on to challenge the results in court and lost the case.

He maintained that Mnangagwa used tricks to rig the election.

Meanwhile, Chamisa has saluted the country’s health workers particularly the nurses for keeping citizens well.

“Happy International Nurses Day to all our care workers. Every nation needs a nurse’s care.

“Everyday, everywhere nurses around the world bring back smiles and health, saving lives.

“Sadly, Zimbabwe’s finest and top quality nurses are leaving the country because we don’t care about their remuneration and conditions of service. This, we will fix this year! Happy.”

Today Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world mark International Nurses Day.

