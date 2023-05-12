President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is today expected to officially open Rwenya Bridge in Mudzi.

The bridge was destroyed during a cyclone in 2013, but government moved in to re-construct it.

It is strategically located as it connects Nyanga (Manicaland province) & Mudzi (Mash East province).

Villagers in Mutoko have been failing to access Nyanga district where they sell goods and agricultural produce after Rwenya Bridge, which links the two areas, was destroyed by heavy rains during a cyclone in 2013.

The massive damage of the bridge crippled service delivery and easy access to critical resources like health facilities and education for the communities in both Manicaland and Mashonaland

East.

Zwnews