Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his moto ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’ (a country can be developed by its own people) saying he should also say vanhu vanorapwa nenyika yavo (people should be treated by/ in their own country).

Zvivhu challenged the Zimbabwean leadership to develop the country’s health sector and stop the tendency of flying out to South Africa for treatment when they get sick.

“Government must fix our health issues, pamunoti Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, itaivo kuti vanhu vanorapiwa ne Nyika yavo kwete South Africa, stop blaming vanhu vari kuvaka Nyika yavo ngativake yedu, Leadership stop flying out for medication, indaiwo Kugomo kusina painkiller,” he says.

Apparently, Zivhu urged Zimbabweans to give Mnangagwa another term when they go to the polls set for next year.

He says all Zimbabweans marched against late former president Robert Mugabe in support of Mnangagwa and should not dump him now.

“Give ED his last Term chaipa nhasi chii, takafara tose tichidzinga Mugabe, ku stadium taivako tose ED achigadzwa saka nhasi chaipa chii, dai makagara mamuramba pakutanga kwete kushandisa munhu, nhasi moti haaiti pamaiti unoita paya maiva maoneyi chamusingachaoni nhasi,” he says.

Zwnews