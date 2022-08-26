The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is set to resume inter-city travel soon following the opening up of the country by relaxing COVID-19 regulations.

NRZ’s intercity passenger service generally links all the major cities and towns of the country and also runs from the major cities of Harare and Bulawayo to all the borders with neighboring countries.

The services currently available are as follows: Harare-Bulawayo-Harare

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls-Bulawayo

Harare-Mutare-Harare

Bulawayo-Chiredzi-Bulawayo

Bulawayo-Chicualacuala-Bulawayo

Bulawayo-Francistown-Bulawayo.

NRZ suspended inter city travel at the height of the pandemic which saw the putting in place of lockdowns.

Zwnews