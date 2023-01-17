Former SuperSport footballer Kuda Mahachi is suing veteran journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda for defamation of character.

Mahachi is claiming US$100 000 which is equivalent to R 1 704 395.00 at the time of writing in damages for defamation.

In documents obtained by Zimcelebs, Mahachi says he wants compensation for damages to his fair name and reputation as an individual as well as in his career as a soccer player. The damages arise from defamatory material concerning him written and broadcasted by Sibanda.

He alleges that, on 7 May 2022, defendant broadcasted for 33 minutes, a video on his Facebook profile wherein he stated that there was an allegation that plaintiff’s four-year-old son Diego, had been burnt by plaintiff in South Africa. However, he proceeded to make statements of fact that plaintiff’s son was admitted at Milo hospital in huge pain with the likelihood that a chunk of his leg would be cut off. In this context, defendant specifically referred to plaintiff by name at different intervals of the broadcast and made statements of fact that plaintiff’s son was in hospital because plaintiff got angry, took a bucket of hot water, and poured it all over the son’s body.

Mahachi also says , on 17 May 2022, Sibanda wrote on his Facebook profile that Mahachi was unable to send medical assistance to his son in hospital since the son was subject to criminal case and no accused person could send people to help administer medication to the victim.

With this in light, Mahachi says Sibanda’s statements as complained were not made with Mahachi’s consent ,were not based on truth, were not fair comment, and were unjustified. Consequently, Mahachi is entitled to damages as claimed, particularly if it is considered that at the time of issuing summons.

He wants Sibanda to pay $100 000 USD for damages payable at the prevailing interbank rate.

