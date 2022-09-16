A teacher looks at his pay slip

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) which defends labour rights of teachers, and protects schools and students from political manipulation says government lied that it will review teachers’ salaries this month.

Having received their pay slips today, the teachers said what was promised by government is not reflecting.

“The countdown is over, all doubts have been cleared. @MthuliNcube lied that our salaries will be reviewed this month.

“We have never outsourced solutions from anyone, we viciously defend the interests of our stomachs,” the teachers grouping said.

The teachers said they will rise and fight back in a way never imagined by employer.