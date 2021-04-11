A former member of the House of Assembly has taken a swipe at Zimbabweans who were in the habit of ‘hating’ disgraced late strongman and ex-Zanu PF leader Robert Mugabe but still cannot afford to do what they wished for despite his absence.

Killer Zivhu, a former ruling party legislator for Chivi South Constituency, has expressed puzzlement over the failure by those who discontented with the former president’s nearly-four-decade dictatorship but are failing to achieve what they hoped for in the post-Mugabe era.

“Tell me guys Mugabe maimuvengereyi chaizvo imwi vaimuvenga, now that haasisipo chokutadzisayi kuita zvamaida kuita aripo chava chii (Why did you hate Mugabe when he was around, and what makes you incapable of doing what you had hoped for)?” Zivhu questioned on Twitter.

The former MP who fell out of favour with Mugabe’s successor and current leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa, said the country’s problems were not blamable on individuals but ‘us as a nation’.

He said only ‘national reconciliation and dialogue’ could rescue the trouble southern African country from the current economic mess Zimbabwe faces.

“Guys our problems as a Nation haakonzerwi ne individual but with us as a Nation. We need a National reconciliation and dialogue as Zimbabweans,” he tweeted.

Zivhu was last year expelled from Zanu PF after he reportedly made attempts at organising a roundtable meeting between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokozile.

The current Zanu PF leader replaced the late Mugabe following a military coup after years of economic decline.

Zwnews