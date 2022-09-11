Former ZANU-PF Youths leader Godfrey Tsenengamu says President Emmerson Mnangagwa should to stop his habit of threatening to shorten people’s lives saying only God has that power.

Tsenengamu’s sentiments follows a statement made by Mnangagwa while giving closing remarks at War Veterans League conference in Harare yesterday.

Mnangagwa warned people against insulting him and his party in public and went on to say those who praise his regime will have longer lives.

However, Tsenengamu says it is not up to Mnangagwa to lengthen or shorten people’s lives.

“ED takes himself for God who can decide on lengthening or shortening someone’s lives.

“Manje hamusi Mwari mudhara. Newe uri munhu zvinokuwanawo chete.

“Kudenga kuna Mwari,” he says.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time for Mnangagwa to make such threats.

Earlier this year, Mnangagwa threatened Mtwakadzi party members with ‘death’ for allegedly calling for the splitting of the country into two.

Zwnews