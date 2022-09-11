Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa will be in Chinhoyi for a thank you rally at Gazema Grounds.

CCC won 5 out of 6 council wards in Chinhoyi.

Confirming the rally, CCC this morning tweeted:

“Thank you rally: It’s YellowSunday today in Chinhoyi. Our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate

@nelsonchamisa, will thank the citizens of Chinhoyi who trusted us & voted overwhelmingly for the Yellow movement. See you in Chinhoyi today! Vote CCC, Vote for Change.”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police cleared the rally to go ahead, but gave conditions.

Among conditions issued by police, opposition CCC leader, Chamisa, and his supporters must adhere to strict Covid 19 containment protocols, which include wearing face masks.

According to a clearance letter from Officer Commanding Makonde police district, Chief Superintendent M. Ngorima, addressed to Magunje, the event will go ahead on September 11, but with strict conditions.