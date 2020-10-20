Xiaomi has recently launched two new Smartphones in the South African market: Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9. Both these phones are equipped with powerful features. It showcases the company’s representation and mission to provide top quality Smartphones to the users.

Insight Into The Features Of Redmi Note 9 Pro And Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi is a powerful privately-owned Chinese electronics company that is headquartered in Beijing, China. Its smartphones are available internationally at cost-effective prices with exclusive and entertaining features.

It has recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro that has an impressive 64 MP Quad camera that is the main lens camera, which captures the ultra-high resolution and crisp images in any given lighting conditions. It also features the 8MP Ultra Wide-angle camera that clicks stunning group images without compromising the picture quality. Its 5MP Macro Camera and 2MP depth camera rounded at the rear camera helps the users or photographers to take impressive close-up shots with a great ‘bokeh’ feature. Now, you can fall in love while you capture moments through the Redmi Note 9 Pro lens.

The Smartphone’s front has a 16MP in-display camera that helps you take high-quality selfies. You can take hilarious slow-motion videos through its latest ‘slow-motion selfie’ mode. This device consists of fast charging and long standby time. Moreover, it has a large battery of 5020mAh (typ) and an ultra-fast flash charger of 30W. It is the fastest ever charging speed for the Redmi Note series.

The box also contains a 33W fast charger that charges your mobile up to 57% in just 30 minutes. It means you can play online games or gambling without losing a slot win. You can play the casino slot games on your Redmi Note 9 Pro or Redmi Note 9 at NetBet online casino. Go for live dealer casino or poker games and enjoy the graphics in the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon TM 720 processor, which is up to 2.3GHz. It provides a fantastic gambling experience.

This Redmi Note device delivers a powerful performance as it is built with ‘8nm process technology’. With Redmi Note 9 Pro, you can enjoy a balanced user-experience while playing as it uses the ‘z-axis linear vibration’ feature. The 120 vibration effects will help users get different vibrations for screenshots, photos, clock settings, etc. Other versatile features include a 6.67” Dot Display, fingerprint sensor, and modern front camera provide an immersive experience. It comes in the Tropical Green and Interstellar Grey colors.

Talking about Redmi Note 9, it also includes 5020mAh (typ) battery with an 18W fast charging feature. The device has 48MP Quad Camera Hotshot, has an octa-core processor, a speed of 2.0GHz, 1000MHZ GPU frequency, and this also provides a seamless gaming experience. It is a power-efficient phone that helps the users go ahead with sports betting to check your team’s performance continuously. To make the betting easier, choose to play sports betting at NetBet sports. You can bet live on this sports casino on your favorite sports like cricket, horse racing, badminton, baseball, etc. The excellent device performance is due to the ‘MediaTek Helio G85 processor’ that makes the Redmi Note 9 the first Smartphone in the world to possess this type of chipset.

It provides 32% more GPU performance and 22% stronger CPU performance. Like, Redmi Note 9 Pro this device provides quality ‘video mode capture content’ and cinematic portraits that are the same as those used in the movies. Redmi Note 9 offers a beautiful 6.53” DotDisplay, which is protected by a front ‘Corning Gorilla Glass 5’. It is available in Forest Green and Midnight Grey colors.

Both these phones also offer IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, ‘TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification’ feature for maximum eye comfort, ‘splash-proof’ nano-coating to save from accidental spill-over.

Like 224 Dislike 28

98480

0

0

cookie-check

Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 9 Pro And Redmi Note 9 Smartphones In South Africa

no