Sydney Sixers Women

Sydney Sixers Women is one of the original eight teams that founded the WBBL back in December 2015. Currently, the team is coached by the renown women’s cricket coach Ben Sawyer. The exceptionally experienced female cricketer, Ellyse Perry captains the side. It hosts its home matches in North Sydney Oval, Hurstville Oval, and Drummoyne Oval.

Sydney Sixers is one of the most successful teams in the league. It has won the WBBL title twice during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. The team has finished the league as runners up twice: during the inaugural 2015-2016 season and recently in the 2018-2019 season.

Some of the biggest names in its current squad are Alyssa Healy, Erin Burns, and Ashleigh Gardner.

Perth Scorchers Women

Although Perth Scorchers Women has never won the WBBL, it has consistently had a good run. The team has finished in the runners up position twice since its debut in the league in December 2015.

Perth Scorchers Women’s biggest rivals are Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Strikers, and Brisbane Heat. The team has played these sides in some of the league’s decider matches with mixed results.

The side has also managed to poach great talent from its rivals. The most notable and recent move is that of the veteran Beth Mooney from the team’s archrivals, Brisbane Heat. The experienced batter recently signed a two-year contract with Perth Scorchers.

Its vibrant squad is led by the seasoned batters, Chloe Piparo and Nicole Bolton. Other renown local Australian players such as Sophie Devine, Heather Graham and Geogia Wyllie feature as all-rounders.

Melbourne Renegades Women

Although the Melbourne Renegades Women has never won the WBBL, it is still a force to reckon with. The side has consecutively feature in the finals in the two previous seasons. Moreover, under the leadership of coach Lachlan Stevens, the team has some of the best players in the league led by the captain, Amy Satterthwaite. Other reputable players that appear for the side are the much-acclaimed South African marquee player, Lizelle Lee and the all-rounder Makinley Blows.

Melbourne Renegades Women plays its home matches in the following venues: CitiPower Centre and Eastern Oval.

Brisbane Heat

Since its formation back in June 2015 and the debut in the WBBL in December in the same year, this Albion, Queensland-based side has had a sterling performance in the league. Currently, they are double defending champions, having won the league for two seasons in a row: 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. Bookmakers like Unibet, a Canadian Sports Betting website, does not favour them this year.

The overall performance of the side is commendable. In addition to having won the league twice, the team had a 7-match winning streak during the last season. It was also during the season that the team registered their biggest victory so far of 92 runs against Sydney Sixers, another strong side in the league.

Recently, Brisbane Heat has signed some of the finest players, including Nicola Hancock, Georgia Redmayne, and Nadine de Klerk. Nicola and Georgia were poached from the team’s big rivals in the league as a response to the departure of some experienced players.

Adelaide Strikers Women

Adelaide Strikers Women is one of the most formidable teams in the WBBL. With a highly talented squad that comprises of some of the most experienced and emerging talents in women’s cricket, it is arguably one of the teams to beat.

Experienced players of the side include the 31-year old Suzzie Bates and the 30-year old Danielle Hazelle. Suzzie Bates captains the squad. Some of the youngest and rapidly rising talents in the squad include Tahlia McGrath, Eliza Doddridge, and Samantha Betts.

Currently, the team has a great league run in the 2019-2020 season, thanks to the leadership of the veteran women’s cricket coach, Luke Williams. This performance is a massive improvement on what the team had in the last few seasons.

