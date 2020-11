The world’s longest serving prime minister, Bahrain’s Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, has died.

He was 84.

Khalifa, uncle of King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, served as premier of the Muslim island kingdom since its independence from Britain in 1971.

The family has ruled since 1783.

