ZIMBABWE businesswoman and former live in girlfriend to Genius Kadungure, Ms Zodwa Mkandla, is set to inherit the Domboshava mansion following Ginimbi’s death in a horrific car accident on Sunday morning after reports surfaced on Wednesday morning that she co-owned the luxurious Domboshava mansion with the late playboy tycoon.

Sources close to the developments told Zim Morning Post that “Zodwa has already started projecting herself as the surviving spouse, and is firmly in charge.”

The home which had become a status symbol at the peak of Ginimbi’s powers was co-owned by Ginimbi and Zodwa, according to State papers retrieved by Zim Morning Post from a 2018 case.

For the later part of his life Ginimbi claimed to have built the mansion in his home area where he grew up.

However, a 2018 court record reveal that flamboyant businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla also claims ownership to the house.

Zodwa has claimed that she is the rightful inheritor to the estate(cars, house, money, business) of the late Ginimbi. A previous court case has also revealed that Ginimbi and Zodwa had a standing marriage certificate.

These ownership details were leaked in court as Zodwa, who is popularly known as Zozo, sought to retrieve lost property worth $60 000 at the house in question.

In the court case, the State detailed that Zodwa lost the property at her Domboshava mansion to one of her security personnel, a man identified as Justice Jasi. Justice allegedly did injustice in spite of the trust vested in him.

The two businesspeople (Zozo and Ginimbi) never categorically stated their marital status despite speculation and rumours that the two were married under Marriage Act which will entitle them to dual ownership of properties.

Other sections maintained that the two had joint ownership by virtue of being married, or the two were simply joint owners without marriage.

Genius became popular for his traditional all white parties where he flaunts his wealth, popping expensive bottles of whiskey.

