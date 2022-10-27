Months after taking his first bath in decades, an Iranian man who was known as the “world’s dirtiest man” died last Sunday at the age of 94.

Amou Haji, who reportedly shunned bathing for over fifty years in fear it would make him sick, eventually succumbed to pressure and washed a few months ago.

As reported by Iran’s IRNA news agency, Haji became ill shortly after his first bath and died last Sunday.

He lived in the southern province of Fars, and had avoided numerous attempts by villagers to get him clean, the BBC reported.