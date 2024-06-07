Zimbabwe’s Warriors are trailing Lesotho by 2 goals to nil in the World Cup Qualifier match which is currently underway in South Africa.

Lesotho got their first corner kick in the 20th minute, they took the lead after poor communication from Zimbabwean defense.

Zimbabwe got a free kick for in a promising position in the 25th minute. Munetsi took it, but Lesotho goalkeeper equal to the task. The effort is cleared out for a corner.

Lesotho added another goal in the 30th minute.

More details later…

Below is the Warriors line up: