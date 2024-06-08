The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) has warned of cold weather this weekend.

In a forecast released yesterday, MSDZ urged members of the public to keep warm to avoid catching colds.

The cold spell is expected to hit Zimbabwe starting today stretching up to Wednesday with temperatures projected to drop to as low as three degrees Celsius in the morning.

There will be drizzle, cloud cover and it will be windy in some areas.

“A significant rise in wind pressure is expected over the south-east coast of southern Africa. This is anticipated to steer a cold and moist south-easterly airflow into Zimbabwe,” said the agency.

“Before the clouds set in, anticipate a cold and relatively dry southerly airflow on Friday, 7 June 2024 with moderate ground frost and early morning temperatures below three degrees Celsius in frost-prone areas such as Matopos, Gweru, Lupane, Masvingo, Marondera and Nyanga,” read the notice.

The MSDZ pointed out that from Saturday, the weather should become cloudy, windy and cold over Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces for much of the day with light rain and drizzle in some places.

“These conditions should extend into Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Matabeleland North and Midlands, as well as both Harare and Mashonaland East Provinces on Sunday 09 June 2024 and only become slightly warmer on Wednesday 12 June 2024 as the clouds break,” said the Met Department.

Zwnews