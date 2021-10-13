At the time the country is struggling to generate enough electricity, news filtering through is that workers downed tools this morning at Zimbabwe Power Company Expansion Project Sino-Hydro B 11 in Hwange.

They are demanding wage increase and to be paid in US Dollars like their Chinese counterparts.

Sources say workers are arguing that the Zim dollar is now dead and no longer bearing characteristics of money.

Meanwhile, world renowned economist Steve Hanke says the Zimbabwean dollar is on the death-bed.

He says the Zimbabwean government is barking at the wrong tree by going after illegal forex dealers.

Apparently, many other economists agree with Hanke adding that the authorities in Zimbabwe need to put the economic fundamentals right.

