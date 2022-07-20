Reports from rural Zaka district in Masvingo Province indicate that a woman from Mapfumo Village in Ward 23 under Chief Bota was left with both hands amputated after a cackle of hyenas attacked her and two other family members on Monday night.

Following the attack, Muchanyara Munoda’s son, Robert Muroyi who reportedly carried a torch and went outside to investigate what was happening, lost all his fingers, the Mirror reported. Munoda’s husband, Rwativenga Muroyi, was also attacked by the hyenas.

This was after the trio of mother, father and son tried to ward off the hyenas that pitched up at their cattle pen.

According to the Mirror, attack was so serious that the three were first taken to Musiso Hospital in Zaka but later transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital. The Mirror could not get full details of the amputation at the time of going to Press but reliable sources said Robert lost all his fingers while Rwativenga has injuries all over.

While confirming the sad development, Ward 32 Councillor, Togarepi Toruvanda said the trio was battling for life.

“We are calling on Government help down the marauding hyenas which are causing sleepless nights to villagers.“We cannot walk at night and the most worrying fact is that they have turned to human beings. We fear for school kids”.

On the other hand, Masvingo provincial spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dhewa could not give details at the time of going to Press while ZimParks national spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo issued a statement yesterday, saying:

“It’s unfortunate that three family members from Zaka were attacked and seriously injured by a pack of hyena. The trio was attacked while protecting their livestock from predators. Zimparks has deployed a reaction team”.

This is not the first time that hyenas have wreaked havoc in the area.

In 2021, 9-year old Rodwell Ngomazana who was doing Grade 3 at Manyiri Primary School was attacked by a hyena at a church shrine in Benzi Village in the same locality.

The attack left the juvenile with one eye, while the nose, upper lip and both cheeks were extensively injured.

Zwnews