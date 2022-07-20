Contrary to insinuations that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Retired General Constantino Chiwenga entered a power sharing agreement after the toppling of the late long-ruling Zimbabwe dictator, Robert Mugabe, in 2017, the ruling Zanu PF Youth League has dismissed the allegations as empty talk aimed at creating divisions in the party.

This comes after a group calling itself Zanu PF Original, fronting Godfrey Tsenengamu and Jim Kunaka made the sensational allegations last week.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice president Chiwenga are working together very well, this shows to say that such an agreement never happened and secondly the whole party from leadership going down has endorsed Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa as our sole candidate for 2023. If such agreement had happened, I’m certain even the VP Chiwenga couldn’t have moved around saying 2023 we are for ED,” said Youth League Secretary for Legal Affairs, Phineas Makombe while addressing journalists at a press conference in Gweru on Tuesday.

Makombe said both Chiwenga and the party endorsed Mnangagwa as the ruling party’s sole presidential candidate in next year’s harmonised elections.

“ZANU-PF remains united and is working together as a party for our people to get an upper middle-income economy by 2030”, he said.

Makombe had no kind words for Tsenengamu and Kunaka.

“First and foremost, there is no political structure called “Original ZANU PF Youths”. That absurdity occurs in the minds of ‘gung ho” political nitwits who have been divorced from any form of political relevance. “Tsenegamu’s briefcase political party FEEZ is a lousy one-person band in which he is the leader, supporters, structures, and grassroots, all rolled into one. He cannot be found talking of parties when he himself has failed greatly to mobilize people to support his political outfit. He should go back to the political doldrums with his one-man show,” Makombe said.

Makombe also described Kunaka as politically extinct, saying ‘he has fossilized himself and is best used as a fuel by errant paymasters’.

The distortion of the party name and insignia to try and cause confusion is a true testament of depths of depravity,” he added.

Zwnews