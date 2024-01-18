A woman from Eastview, Harare, allegedly tried to kill her husband after he bought his son some candy while sidelining her child.

Olliet Million, 37, appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje facing attempted murder charges.

Apparently, the police is on record calling on members to resolve their understandings in an amicable manner.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi once said:

“Violent crimes in society are on the increase due to a number of factors such as infidelity and perpetrators use machetes and other dangerous weapons.”

Zwnews