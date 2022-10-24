The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mubaira has arrested Shamiso Isaya (37) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred at Katsande village, Mubaira, on 22 October 2022, where the suspect allegedly threw her two children aged five months and three years, into a 17-metre-deep well after a misunderstanding with her husband.

The five-month-old female infant drowned, while the three-year-old boy was rescued by neighbours and rushed to a local clinic, where he was treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, ZRP confirms the arrest of Gowada Nabin Chandra (61) for possession of dangerous drugs at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport on 23/10/22.

The suspect, who intended to board an Ethiopian Airline to Mumbai, India, was searched at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport scanning point leading to the recovery of 7.7kgs of heroin.

In yet another case, Police in Beitbridge arrested a 15-year-old male Juvenile after he was found in possession of 200g of dagga at the Beitbridge Border Post on 23/10/22.

