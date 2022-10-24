Image: Instagram

Television host and actress Thembisa Mdoda is above the moon and in early Christmas mood after receiving a brand new Volkswagen Tiago.

The media personality has landed a partnership with the Benoni Citi VW family and she was surprised with a Vrrr Pha.

Speaking to ZAlebs about the partnership the actress said, “Basically, VW Benoni said you can’t have 2 SAFTAs on your mantle and not have a VW from the number 1 VW dealership in the east, in your garage. How do I say no to that.

“As a working mom, I need something sexy and practical; and the Tiago is perfect. This partnership is the perfect way to reach likeminded individuals who need a good deal on a great car for the South African life.”

The dealership says they could not turn a blind eye when Thembisa was recently recognized by the public for her outstanding work ethic and awarded a SAFTA, an award they feel she richly deserves.

“We at Benoni Citi VW, having been part of the Benoni community for more than 28 years are extremely proud to welcome Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo into our Benoni Citi VW Family.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to be associated with a woman of her stature. She is an icon in the industry and such an awesome and vibrant lady,” says Ivan Howard, Benoni Citi VW Manager.

There’s no doubt that she has had a positive impact on many people’s lives across the country and continues to touch lives.

Thembisa’s Brand Architect Lolo Morapeli of Art Intensity Relations says they are excited about the

partnership and looking forward to more collaborations with the brand.

“Being trusted by big brands speaks volume and it’s a confirmation we are on the right track. When it comes to her craft, Thembisa gives her all and she has always been consistent. Being celebrated in this manner it’s truly an honour,” says Morapeli.

Thembisa is driving around in style and having a lot of fun with her brand new Tiago. “Firstly, it is a beautiful car, from the design, interior to the feel. The drive is so smooth and comfortable.

“I love it so much but the most important opinions are that of my kids and oh boy they are so obsessed with it. That tells me all I need to know,” she says.

For the rest of 2022 and 2023 Thembisa says she is coming for everything, saying yes to everything that resonates with her and continuing to be brave. ZALebs