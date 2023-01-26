The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare have arrested Tanyarwadzwa Dondo (24) for unlawful termination of pregnancy.

On 24/01/23 the suspect was allegedly found digging a shallow grave intending to bury a plastic bag with two foetuses in Unit G, Seke, Chitungwiza.

The foetuses were taken to Chitungwiza General Hospital for post mortem.

The police is on record calling on members of the public particularly girls and women to desist from terminating pregnancies, as doing so is a crime.

Apparently, in some cases females have attributed this to males who deny responsibility after making them pregnant.

Zwnews