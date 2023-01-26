President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has conferred the late ZANU-PF Namibia District Vice Chairman Lovemore Matipira with a Liberation Hero status.

He was 59 years old.

Prof Matipira passed away in Namibia on the 24th Jan 2023.

Prof Matipira participated in the liberation war as a collaborator operating in the Shurugwi area.

After independence he joined the Zimbabwe Republic Police in 1990 and worked in various departments within the Police Service.

Matipira also joined the United Nations as an intern in Kenya and rose to become Security Officer.

He later on became a member of the Board of Trustees for ZRP High School and lecturer at Police Staff College.

