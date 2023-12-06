Fabina Charuwanza has taken legal action against Stella Mwenda, her boyfriend’s wife, accusing her of breach of peace, posting her pictures on social media, and stalking.

Charuwanza claims she was unaware of Mwenda’s marital status, having seen her boyfriend’s profile in a singles WhatsApp group. Mwenda, acknowledging the peace order application, explained that she posted the pictures after searching for Charuwanza’s address.

Mwenda, legally wedded to Charuwanza’s boyfriend, expressed frustration over her husband’s absence for four months, citing the impact on their family.

Despite the opposition, Magistrate Sharon Mashavira granted Charuwanza the peace order.