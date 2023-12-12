Attania Masikati has sought legal intervention, accusing her husband’s girlfriend, Petronella Matanda, and relatives, Saina Zikali and Silas Zikali, of subjecting her to abuse. Masikati alleges verbal insults and threats from Petronella and claims that Saina, Petronella’s mother, and Silas have also been involved in insulting her. While Petronella opposed the application, Saina and Silas did not contest it. Magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu granted the peace order in response to Masikati’s request for protection.