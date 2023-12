The Zimbabwean dollar has depreciated once more against all major currencies for the third week on the trot, falling to ZWL$5903.38: US$1 from around ZWL$5700.00: US$1 three weeks ago.

According to trading data by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) 20 bids were received, accepted and allotted funds.

The RBZ says bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), insufficient ZWL and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.

Zwnews