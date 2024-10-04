Police in Harare are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 01/10/24 along R Mugabe Road near VED Eastlea.

A Toyota Hiace kombi with eight passengers on board hit a yet to be identified woman (approximately (25).

As a result the victim fell on the ground and was ran over by three unidentified vehicles which were driving behind the Toyota Hiace kombi.

The three other vehicles did not stop after the accident.

The victim died on the spot and was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for post mortem.

Anyone with information has been called to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, Police in Harare are investigating a case of baby dumping in which a newly born baby boy was found dumped at a children’s home in Engineering, Highfields on 01/10/24 at around 2230 hours.

The baby was wrapped in a blue and white towel and was wearing a purple baby romper.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews