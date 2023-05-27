ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare is appealing for information which may assist to identify a woman (approximately 28-32) who was found dead, with no visible injuries, in a swampy area near Mukuvisi River, Graniteside on 25/05/23.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In a related matter, police in Madziva are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which, Maude Munetsi (63) was found dead, with head injuries, in a maize field at Charamba Village, Madziwa on 26/05/23.

Police have since arrested a suspected mental patient, Tendayi Endby Nyamupfukudza (51), in connection with the case of murder.

Zwnews