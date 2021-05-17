Winky D, born Wallace Chirumiko raised the national flag high after bagging the Best African Dancehall Entertainer award at the 39th International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held on Sunday at 8pm.

The event was being staged online and also had performances from top acts in reggae and dancehall as well as other international performers, with the IRAWMA band giving backing support.

The event was hosted by Gramps Morgan and D’Angel broadcasted free on IRAWMA’s YouTube Channell, Irie FM, OnStage TV and PBC Jamaica.

Meanwhile Winky D saluted his fans, wrote on his Facebook:

Blessing MaGAFA

Your votes have, counted!!This accolade will not push me onto an ego trip, far from it:

It makes me realize that l should always appreciate the simple details of life. There is no act without an audience, as such l am forever indebted to all the Gafas and Gafaresses who sacrifice their time and hard earned money to attend my shows.

For me, it’s a compromised act without good instrumentalists, so allow me to take time to big up the Vigital band, and more importantly honor the late uniquely talented ‘Scara the Drummer’.

Hearty appreciation also goes to those who believed in my music from day when l started preaching the ordeal of the ghetto youths when it was still unfashionable to talk reality.

I will admit the love we exchanged during live shows, l also can’t wait for a return to normalcy.

-Zwnews