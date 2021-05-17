Norton Independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has urged journalists to stick to facts when writing stories, singling out Hopewell Chin’ono as an example, saying he doesn’t exaggerate much in his reportage.

Mliswa bemoans incidents when journalists like Chin’ono are arrested and persecuted with investigation taking place whilst incarcerated.

He was commenting following the arrest of Zim Morning Post editor, Elias Mambo and Farayi Machamira on criminal insult charges in an article concerning him and his ex-lover Susan Mutami.

Mliswa is complainant in the matter, and says the two peddled falsehoods in the story and is not happy with how the investigations concerning the matter are being handled.

“Looking at the statement I submitted, what investigation is required against a story penned by them and based on falsehoods?

“Look at the difference when journos who don’t exaggerate as much, like @daddyhope are arrested and persecuted with investigations taking place whilst incarcerated

“Hopewell, the EU, Britain & America all talk about selective application of the law and human rights abuses, and when you witness incidents like this, you’re forced to agree with them. If I have to seek private prosecution, I will, but let it go on record,” says Mliswa.

-Zwnews