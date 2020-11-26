The issue of the late millionaire playboy Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kandungure’s estate has been finalized after the Kandungure family and ex-wife agreed to accept the unsigned will and appointed an executor of the estate.

One of the late socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure’s close relatives, Patricia Darangwa has been appointed as executor for his estate.

The decision was reached on Wednesday at the Master of the High Court in Harare. When approached for comment, his ex-wife, Zodwa Mkandla confirmed the development without revealing much:

“The court has made its decision and Patricia Darangwa has been appointed as the executor. We cannot disclose the net worth of everything, but as of now, we await Darangwa to give us the direction on the way forward,” she said.

Ginimbi, as he was popularly known, died on November 8 in a car accident which claimed the lives of three other people, Michelle ” Moana” Amuli, Alicia Adams and Karim. He was laid to rest in his garden at his Domboshava mansion.

The late controversial businessman is believed to have registered all his assets inclusive of vehicles and properties under a trust, with his father and sisters set to benefit from the empire.

Ginimbi’s father Anderson Kadungure will get 10 percent of his company shares, which will guarantee him 10 percent share of profits from the companies.

His married sister Nelia who was with him when he started Sankayi Night club now Dreams will reportedly get 60 percent.

The remaining 30 percent will go to the older sister Juliet Kadungure.

Ginimbi’s last will and testament… the proceeds from his trust will be divided three ways between his father and two sisters as follows:

Nelia Kadungure – 60 per cent Juliet Kadungure – 30 per cent Anderson Kadungure – 10 per cent

Assets include the prized Domboshava mansion a fleet of luxury supercars as well as lucrative gas companies among others.

The late businessman is believed to have clearly indicated to his lawyers that his father should only get his 10 percent share profit while at home and is not allowed to interfere in the running of his businesses.

Ginimbi and his father did not have a cordial relationship after he together with his siblings were reportedly subjected to emotional abuse when they were still young including watching their mother being forced off the bed to accommodate a girlfriend.

