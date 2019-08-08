Wife bashes hubby every time Caps United loses

A Kwayedza newspaper headline has seen CAPS United football club denouncing domestic violence.

The headline in this week’s paper is about a woman who beats her husband whenever the Green Machine loses a match.

It says: “CAPS UTD ikaruza anorohwa nemukadzi (He gets beaten by his wife every time CAPS United lose).

And this means the husband has received a thrashing five times this season. The pharmaceutical side has responded to the headline condemning the acts of domestic violence.

We say no to hooliganism before, during and AFTER THE MATCH kudzimba uko.

