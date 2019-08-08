Opposition MDC rejects Mnangagwa’s diplomatic passports

HARARE: Opposition MDC Secretary-General Charlton Hwende has rejected the offer from Mnangagwa for all members of parliament to have diplomatic passports.

Hwende said the MPs should only get the diplomatic passports only after citizens are able to access passport services easily.

Writing on social media. Hwende said,

Diplomatic Passports to MPs at this point in time when ordinary Zimbabweans who need to travel out of country for medical treatment, escaping the current economic hardships and to further their education are failing to access ordinary passports is not a priority. We must provide passports first to ordinary Zimbabweans. Only after that can we consider Diplomatic Passports for our MPs. As a Social Democratic Party we must refuse to be equalized by The corrupt ZANU PF regime. We must stand and defend the toiling masses.

