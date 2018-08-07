Wicknell arrested on SA bound plane…Has $48 left

Wicknell Chivayo who was denied bailed was arrested at the airport and dragged from a plane while ‘fleeing’ to South Africa, a Harare court has said.

He will endure the next two weeks behind bars until August 27 when he is expected to be back in court pending his trial.

The Harare based businessman was arrested last week over the $5 million payment he received from the state for the Gwanda Solar Project but undertook nothing meaningful at the site.

Only $48 was accounted for. Advocate Uriri is representing him.

Trial is expected to commence on August 27.