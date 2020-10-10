By Peter Nyoni: There is a huge economic crisis in Zimbabwe and South Africa’s government is really trying to not panic about it. While their northern neighbor is in a hard situation economically, South African is also experiencing some inflation. The president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly planning to send more envoys to meet up with Zimbabwe’s political parties.

Right now, there are almost five million Zimbabweans who are in South Africa as economic migrants. Additionally, South Africa is having strong economic leverage over Zimbabwe. Uncontrolled migration from Zimbabwe to South Africa is not something the South African government wants and they can not also afford it.

Everyone is already aware of the fact that the South African economy is very much connected to the trending industry. Since the EU and South Africa connected and made the agreement (TDCA) in 1999, the trading field is developing in South Africa. The world’s biggest foreign exchange market is very popular in South Africa. As for now, South Africa is the EU’s largest partner in Africa and that is why the nation’s quality of life is better year by tear. South Africa has already developed its economy through trading on the Forex market. As for now, trading and investing is the biggest part of SA’s economy. Even the young generations and students are finding themselves to be interested in the trading platform. SA has made huge social and economic progress since the first democratic elections in 1994. After that, the country’s situation in the global financial market is growing rapidly. SA was able to expand international trade through numerous trade agreements and by developing the education level about it.

The great thing about Forex trading in South Africa is that everyone can do it. But just because everyone has a chance to gain the funds from this platform, doesn’t mean that they can actually make it happen. Zimbabweans are actively getting in touch with South African brokers with no deposit bonus because they know that with trading they can somehow deal with their financial problems. An inexperienced trader needs some sort of skills, discipline, and strategy before entering the market.

The no deposit bonus is a great deal for the beginners because they can just start trading without any funds in their accounts and the brokers will just help them to make a few steps in the trading field. The important thing is they need to be smart about their decisions because if they will lose their money, then they will need to pay more. If the beginner is trading in Forex with the essential skills, then they may have a profit from the few trades but after some time, they can lose everything. If the beginner traders are willing to learn, then Forex trading and no deposit bonus can be a great way to create a steady income. With the new account, new traders need to have a very fast internet connection because the financial market and especially FX is moving very aggressively.

Finding a good broker is also essential to the new trader. In Zimbabwe, there are millions of people who are trying to somehow start moving into the financial market. The reserve bank of Zimbabwe adopted a managed exchange rate system that is helping the people in the trading field. Sadly, the currency is still fluctuating and because of that people are migrating to South Africa or they are researching for the brokers in South Africa.

How Zimbabweans are dealing with economical problems

Zimbabweans are looking forward to stabilizing and growing their financial situation. That is why they are joining the international Forex market. If they have any savings, they are investing them in the trading field. Of course, they need some education before entering the trading market, that is why they are trying to educate themselves and make better choices in the financial market. Getting started with FX trading in Zimbabwe is surely a smart decision because the trader is basically setting himself/herself up to success.

The traders in Zimbabwe who are now successful in their field have wrecked on their knowledge and their strategies. They know that scalping is a number one opportunity to profit faster and this is exactly what the traders in Zimbabwe are in need right now. Yes, the profits from this strategy are not as high as people want them to be but the risk of losing money is lower. To make money with FX in Zimbabwe is surely profitable.

The traders there are almost always using short selling strategies. Each investor has the ability to gain financial value, no matter what situation the country’s economy is in. Most of the traders are accessing foreign currencies to stabilize their funds. They know that the best FX trading platform is the one that they like. Every online broker is suggesting their strategies and the traders are going with the ones that are more comfortable for them. They know that they should not start trading with their own money, that is why they are researching for demo accounts. It allows them to gain experience without really losing their own money.

At first, they are opening a forex account, and then they are taking the currency set, and of course, they assume the exchange rate to move in the future. The exchange rate between the two currencies is always changing, that is why the trader should always have an eye on the screens of their computer in order to close the trade for a gain or a failure. FX trading is one of the types of CFD trading. It means that the traders need to know the differences in order to gain money. Zimbabweans already know that all Forex trading is Contract for Difference type of trading, but they surely know that not all Contract for Difference trading is FX trading.

Like 224 Dislike 28

95809

0

0

cookie-check

Why the repression in Zimbabwe is making South Africa worried

no