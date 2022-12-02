Scandal hit South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa was reportedly going to announce that he was stepping down via a televised address, following the release of the damning section 89 panel report about his conduct relating to the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in 2020.
According to sources, the president’s allies – ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, national executive committee members Gwen Ramokgopa, Ronald Lamola, Enoch Godogwana, Oscar Mabuyane, Zamani Saul and Derek Hanekom – strove to convince him that they would fight to ensure he makes it out of the special NEC scheduled for Friday afternoon.
David Mabuza tipped to take over if Ramaphosa leaves
Omn Thursday, sources in the ruling party reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa “has lost the political support of the ANC and is very likely to announce his resignation as head of state in the next few hours.”
If he steps down, Ramaphosa will also resign as president of the ANC and will pull out of the race to be re-elected in just over two weeks’ time at Nasrec.
In accordance with the Constitution, Deputy President David Mabuza, a former premier of Mpumalanga, will step in as acting president until Parliament votes for a new president.