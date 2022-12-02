It was allegedly Mantashe who made the call that Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, should address the media on Thursday.

Omn Thursday, sources in the ruling party reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa “has lost the political support of the ANC and is very likely to announce his resignation as head of state in the next few hours.”

If he steps down, Ramaphosa will also resign as president of the ANC and will pull out of the race to be re-elected in just over two weeks’ time at Nasrec.

In accordance with the Constitution, Deputy President David Mabuza, a former premier of Mpumalanga, will step in as acting president until Parliament votes for a new president.