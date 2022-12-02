President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will preside over Midlands State University (MSU)’s 23rd graduation ceremony in Gweru.

The President who is the Chancellor of all state universities is expected cap a total of 6995 graduands.

Apparently of the number to be capped, 3431 are female and 3564 are male.

The idea of a establishing a university in the Midlands dated back to the foundation of the National University of Science and Technology when Gweru, which was identified as a possible site for a second university campus in the country, lost its bid to Bulawayo.

Two other opportunities to host institutions of higher learning (the Open University and the Catholic University) were also missed by the Midlands Province, when the two universities went to Harare instead.

It was in the midst of such disappointments that two initiatives gradually converged to give birth to what has since become the Midlands State University. Late former President Robert Mugabe, on the nudging of the Provincial political leadership of the Midlands, accepted to the idea of a national university being built in the Midlands.

