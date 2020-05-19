Copied:

Dear Permanent Secretary @GGuvamatanga

Can you confirm you signed this document. Why is government buying buses from Kuda Tagwirei? What rate did you use when you gave him the US Dollars to procure the buses? Was he not given at official rate? This is LOOTING & corruption sir.

Dear Permanent Secretary @GGuvamatanga Can you confirm you signed this document.

Why is government buying buses from Kuda Tagwirei? What rate did you use when you gave him the US Dollars to procure the buses? Was he not given at official rate?

This is LOOTING & corruption sir. pic.twitter.com/1WYaFzSVze — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) May 19, 2020

Mnangagwa’s advisor and Sakunda Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei, whose tentacles stretch across a vast spectrum of the economy, has been acquiring buses for Zupco’s public transportation system through his investment vehicle Landela Investments in a murky arrangement with the government.

Landela was one of five companies whose accounts were frozen by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in September last year as the central bank battled to suppress illegal foreign currency trading on the parallel market, before the suspension was lifted under a cloud.