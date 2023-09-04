The Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has shifted its focus towards seeking intervention from the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and the African Union (AU) following their decision not to challenge President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in court.

The CCC rejected the election results after Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the presidential election held on August 23 and 24.

Gift Siziba, the party’s deputy spokesperson, stated that they had exhausted all available domestic remedies to address the electoral dispute and were now turning to Sadc and the AU for assistance. He emphasized that the crisis in Zimbabwe was primarily political and expressed optimism that these regional and continental bodies could help resolve it.

Siziba mentioned that the CCC had engaged with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) multiple times regarding various irregularities but had not received a favorable response. They had also attempted to communicate with President Mnangagwa on electoral irregularities without success. Additionally, they had filed several cases in court, addressing issues related to the voters’ roll, distribution and printing of ballot papers, printing and storage of ballots, and the Zanu PF affiliate Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), but had not received favorable rulings.

Currently, CCC officials are engaged in diplomatic efforts to seek the support of African leaders and Sadc in order to push for a fresh election. They believe that a permanent solution is needed to address the electoral crisis, beyond the courts.

Political analysts have pointed out that the CCC’s decision not to file a case against Mnangagwa’s victory reflects a lack of confidence in the Judiciary and other relevant institutions, which they perceive as aligned with Zanu PF. They argue that political problems require political solutions and that pursuing legal action may have only given false hope and dampened the spirits of opposition supporters.

In summary, the CCC has chosen not to challenge the election results in court and is instead seeking regional and continental intervention to address what they consider a political crisis in Zimbabwe. They believe that the Judiciary and other institutions are not impartial, making legal action an ineffective means of addressing their concerns.