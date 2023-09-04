Ramaphosa in as SADC leaders of “Malawi, Zambia, Namibia, Tanzania, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Comoros, Madagascar refuse to attend ED inauguration”

Zambia’s Foreign Minister Honourable Stanley Kakubo has arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa representing President Hakainde Hichilema.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema Sends Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo To Represent Zambia At Today’s Inauguration The Republic of Zambia is represented by the country’s foreign minister, Stanley Kakubo, at @edmnangagwa’s inauguration in Harare today! JM Presidents of Malawi, Tanzania, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Comoros, Madagascar have all refused to attend the inauguration. But the conversation is only on one notable Presidential absentee – Hichilema. Anyone who says Hichilema doesn’t matter in SADC is blowing hot air !!! JK

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa departs this morning on a working visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe where he is attending the Inauguration of His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.#BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/ZORa2s97v9 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 4, 2023

➡️ President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has DECLINED to attend the FAKE Inauguration that is the product of a SHAM election, where the entire world knows that the PRETENDER, Mnangagwa, LOST badly. Zambia and Zimbabwe have a deep historical connection, with the former having… pic.twitter.com/sDcwq6Kr6L — Bhudhi Ghivhi (@BhudhiGhivhi) September 3, 2023