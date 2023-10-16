Parliament Erupts as CCC’s Joana Mamombe and ED Mnangagwa son ‘Deputy Finance Minister’ Kuda Mnangagwa Clash

Amidst the chaos that unfolded in parliament, Joana Mamombe, the CCC Member of Parliament for Harare West, engaged in a heated confrontation with Kuda Mnangagwa, the son of President Mnangagwa and recently appointed Deputy Minister of Finance.

A video of the altercation, circulating widely, captures the intense moment when Kuda Mnangagwa restrained Joana Mamombe during the chaotic episode. In response to his actions, the enraged female MP sharply pointed a water bottle in a threatening manner while shouting. In an attempt to diffuse the situation, the deputy minister gestured to calm her down.

The altercation escalated further as another female MP intervened, confronting Mamombe and shaking her violently. In response, Mamombe, retaliated and came close to striking the other female legislator with a water bottle. The incident added to the tumultuous scenes that unfolded in parliament that day.