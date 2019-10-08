“When Mujuru came, Grace wept for 30 minutes, APOLOGISED”

Controversial former Zimbabwe first lady, Grace Mugabe, has been forced to eat humble pie following the death of her 95-year-old husband.

Sources say the former untouchable first lady is apparently reaching out to some of her former political foes, among them former vice president Joice Mujuru who was expelled from Zanu-Pf in 2014 for allegedly plotting against Mugabe.

This comes amid rumours that the once exceedingly powerful first lady’s future is uncertain after a stand-off with Mugabe’s successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, over Mugabe’s burial place.

Impeccable sources expressed that Grace apologised to Mujuru in Zvimba last week during the wake of Mugabe’s funeral, the first time the two had met since Mujuru’s expulsion.

Reports are that the two also met privately after their Zvimba encounter last week.

Mujuru yesterday confirmed meeting with Grace twice, amid reports that the former feuding foes had agreed to bury the hatchet and work together more so since they were now both widows.

“I have been to Zvimba twice where I was paying my last respects to the former president. I cannot tell you what happened there because the focus was on paying my condolences.

According to the sources, the former first lady broke down before Joyce and apologised for the way she and her husband had treated her.

”When Mujuru came, Grace broke down. She wept for 30 minutes and was inconsolable. She narrated how the president had died and then apologised profusely for the way they had treated her (Mujuru) in 2014. ”She (Grace) even revealed the name of the person who was used to record and film Mujuru talking negative things about the former president,” one source expressed.

In 2014, Mugabe’s widow launched a series of ferocious attacks on Mujuru, raising prospects that the former vice-president’s star was waning.

DAILY