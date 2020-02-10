Chitungwiza North parliamentarian Godfrey Sithole and MDC national executive member Rangarirayi Mutingwende are set to appear in court today, facing charges of inciting public violence.

The two allegedly incited party supporters to loot goods during the violent protests that typified the January 2019 anti-government demonstrations codenamed National Shutdown.

Sithole is alleged to have used his Ford Ranger vehicle, registration number ADI 8921, to drive around his constituency mobilising MDC Alliance supporters to engage in lawlessness.

The protests in January 2019 were precipitated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s announcement of a hike in fuel prices. Several opposition MPs have been in and out of the courts following the violent protests that characterised the National Shutdown demonstrations.

