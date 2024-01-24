Exiled former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi has bemoaned politics of hatred saying conducting free and fair elections should not be a hard thing.

He says what is required is the political will to do good, and not wait for the courts or neighbours to force the country to run credible polls.

“Zimbabwe must end politics of hatred. Electoral Competition is not a crime.

“To conduct free, fair, credible elections we don’t need neighbours nor courts we just need us armed with political goodwill, mutual respect & maturity.

“Political Regulations will give us harmony & unity of purpose!,” He says.

Zimbabwe held general elections sometime last year which were condemned by observer missions as not having been free and fair.

Since then, the opposition has been calling for a fresh election, but the ruling party is saying election time is over.

Zwnews