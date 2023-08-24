Official results will be posted when they are announced….
So excited to win Plumtree town council! This was under Zpf
— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 24, 2023
#NORTON Temba Mliswa, the only independent in the last Parliament, has conceded defeat to Richard Tsvangirai of CCC.
"I want to thank my team for the job you did. I had hope to finish the work we started… but I have conceded defeat. That's God's plan, its his will."
— ZimLive (@zimlive) August 24, 2023
IT’S GAME OVER! It’s a done deal!
Winning 25/25 councilors in Chitungwiza is making history!
— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 24, 2023