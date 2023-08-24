Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says he is winning as yet to be confirmed results start filtering through.

He says the great news is that this time they did not have any other candidate who split the vote, adding that it’s settled.

“Thank you Zimbabwe..On the Presidential you the citizens are scoring big in; Bulawayo, Harare, Matebeleland south, Matebeleland north, Manicaland, Mashonaland west, also doing well in Masvingo, Midlands, Mash East and Central!”

Posting on his Twitter account, Chamisa said

“The beauty is that we now have the details and information of the citizens resolve and vigilance. It’s no longer about parties. It’s now about building our beautiful nation together and #ForEveryone. Oh, God you are sovereign,” he said.

Zwnews